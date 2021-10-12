BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $487.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,014,743 coins and its circulating supply is 4,803,289 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

