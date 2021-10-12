BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.16. 4,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

