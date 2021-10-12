BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. 280,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,691. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14.

