BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

