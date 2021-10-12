BlackRock Core Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

