BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HYT opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

