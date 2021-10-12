BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 8,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

