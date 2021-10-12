BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE FRA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,091. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.