BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,959 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $160,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

