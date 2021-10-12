BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of OFG Bancorp worth $168,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE OFG opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

