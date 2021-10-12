BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,733,061 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 255.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.34% of Revolve Group worth $166,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,169,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,799,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,085,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,503. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.