BlackRock Inc. Has $164.33 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Silvergate Capital worth $164,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.83.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

