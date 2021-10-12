BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,181,599 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.43% of Yext worth $152,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

