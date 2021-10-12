BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,783,191 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783,191 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $155,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,121.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $4,362,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,599,507 shares of company stock valued at $35,795,132 over the last 90 days.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.