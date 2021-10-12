BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460,570 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of Sage Therapeutics worth $161,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.