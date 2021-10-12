BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BIT stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.