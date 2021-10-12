BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

BLE stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

