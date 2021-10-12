BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years.

MVF stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

