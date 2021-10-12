BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.
MYN stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
