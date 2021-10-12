Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 516,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 236,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 233,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,638. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.