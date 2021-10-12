BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

