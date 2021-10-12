Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $915.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

