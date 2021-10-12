Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LAWS. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

