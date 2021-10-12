Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Hudson Technologies worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 154,644 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

HDSN opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian F. Coleman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.