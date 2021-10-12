Blair William & Co. IL Has $97,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

