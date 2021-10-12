Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000.

GSLC stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $91.43.

