Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

