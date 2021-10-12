Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,800 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Olin were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

