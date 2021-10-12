Blair William & Co. IL Takes $205,000 Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of PETQ opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $725.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

