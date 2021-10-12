Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BVH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Shares of BVH opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of 132.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.