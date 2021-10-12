Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BVH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.
Shares of BVH opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of 132.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
