Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Evergy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,630.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

