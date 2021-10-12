Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,529 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.