Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 28.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

