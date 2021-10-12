Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,256 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 716.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,118,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. CLSA lowered their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.