Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fisker by 354.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NYSE FSR opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.