Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,454 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 19,824.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SAP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 140.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $141.15. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

