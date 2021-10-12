BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 9,087 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

