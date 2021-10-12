BNP Paribas (BNP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/8/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/22/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/17/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of EPA:BNP traded up €0.33 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €57.33 ($67.45). 2,173,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.59. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

