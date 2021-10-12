BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
