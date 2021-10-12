BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

