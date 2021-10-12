boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHOOY. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

boohoo group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

