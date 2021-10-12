Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.19. 585,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,351. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after acquiring an additional 472,265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

