Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 142,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,762. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

