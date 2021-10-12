Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,719 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.43% of Boston Scientific worth $262,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

