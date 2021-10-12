BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 530 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered BP to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 366.44 ($4.79).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 360.30 ($4.71) on Monday. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.96. The stock has a market cap of £72.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

