Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 973.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 754,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684,389 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

