Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $19.70 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

