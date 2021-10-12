Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

