Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 15,095 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 18.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

