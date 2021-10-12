Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 31,542 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 103,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

