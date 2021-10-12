Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

